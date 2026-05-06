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Roma boss Gian Piero Gasperini has put West Ham United star Crysencio Summerville on his wishlist for the summer transfer window, with the attacker with the ‘same agency’ as Donyell Malen.

The 24-year-old joined West Ham in the summer of 2024 from Leeds United and has become a reliable player for the Hammers.

The Dutch winger has endured a difficult season, scoring seven goals and providing four assists in 31 appearances, and even had a tough return to Elland Road, with some Leeds fans delighted to see him brought off in the course of the game.

Summerville though remains one of West Ham’s top performers and already clubs are thinking about taking him off the Hammers’ hands if the London Stadium side go down.

While there is interest from within the Premier League, Summerville may also have an option to switch to Serie A.

According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport (via La Roma 24), Roma boss Gasperini has put Summerville on his transfer wishlist.

The experienced manager is a fan of what the West Ham star can do and is interested in bringing him to Italy.

Summerville and Malen share the ‘same agency’, which could make things easier for Roma when it comes to negotiating a deal.

Dutch star Position Devyne Rensch Defender Donyell Malen Forward Dutch players at Roma

West Ham find themselves at the wrong end of the Premier League table and are fighting for survival under manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

Summerville has been a constant goal threat for the Hammers and, like all his team-mates, believes that West Ham ‘don’t belong’ in the current relegation battle.

The Hammers only have three games left to save their top-flight status and relegation to the Championship could force them to let go of several high-profile players this summer.

Summerville could bring in a chunk of cash for the Hammers, while other players could also be targeted, including left-back El Hadji Malick Diouf and midfielder Mates Fernandes.

Selling Summerville abroad could be a popular option for West Ham fans if it means not strengthening rivals.

The club could also take into account how he performed in the Championship if they need to instantly bounce back next season, with the winger dubbed ‘not normal’ the last time he was in the division.