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Roma are prepared to erect a wall to keep full-back Wesley Franca amid mounting interest from Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur, as they await clarity on Tino Livramento’s future, which could shape both clubs’ next moves in the market.

After more than 130 appearances for Flamengo, the 22-year-old caught Roma’s attention last February, with the Italian side reportedly seeking Everton’s assistance to land their target, but ultimately opted to wait until the summer, when they secured his signature for €30m including bonuses.

Signing a five-year deal, Wesley has enjoyed an impressive debut campaign at the Stadio Olimpico, featuring in 37 matches, scoring five goals and providing two assists, performances that have put him on the radar of several of Europe’s elite.

His displays have attracted interest from Premier League heavyweights, with Tottenham and Newcastle monitoring his progress, alongside Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, the Serie A outfit have no intention of parting ways with him and are prepared to resist any approach unless a huge offer arrives for the Brazil international.

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Livramento is another defender firmly on Tottenham’s radar, though the north London side face stiff competition from Manchester City and Arsenal for his signature.

With Kieran Trippier set to depart this summer, Newcastle are eager to retain Livramento, but the prospect of a new challenge could tempt the England international, who has been with the Magpies since 2023.

Club Years Atletico Tubarao 2020 Flamengo 2021-2025 Roma 2025- Wesley Franca’s career history

The club’s decision on the 23-year-old is expected to trigger a domino effect in the transfer market, potentially drawing in the same suitors monitoring Wesley.

Spurs, meanwhile, are short of options in that role, with Pedro Porro their only natural right-back and Djed Spence, primarily a left-back, filling in as cover.

As a result, they hold strong interest in both the six-cap Brazil international and the Premier League-proven Livramento.

However, the Lilywhites must first focus on their relegation battle, sitting just one point above 18th-placed West Ham United with three games remaining.

All will unfold in the summer once clubs gain clarity on their outlook for next season, and it remains to be seen whether Premier League sides firm up their interest in Wesley, who still has four years left on his Roma deal and would command a significant fee if he were to leave the Italian capital.