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Journalist Roger Hannah believes one of the things that will go against Rangers manager Danny Rohl in the end of the season post mortem is his inability to capitalise on opportunities.

Rangers are all but out of the Scottish Premiership title race after having fallen seven points behind leaders Hearts following a 2-1 loss at Tynecastle.

Following the result, a frustrated former Gers star Andy Halliday has deemed Rangers’ season to be ‘horrendous’ given how all over the place Celtic have been and how the Ibrox side have not taken advantage.

Despite a poor start to the season under Russell Martin, Rangers did manage to stage a comeback under Rohl, but have fallen short regularly.

Pointing towards their performances in the cup competitions as well, Hannah insisted that one thing that will come up in Rohl’s post-season assessment is Rangers’ inability to go the distance in any of the competitions they have taken part in.

“One of the things that will go against Danny Rohl in this end-of-season post mortem – Rangers have had opportunities in all three competitions”, Hannah said on Clyde 1 Superscoreboard (2.31.43).

“They were at a semi-final at Hampden in the League Cup, which they blew and [Thelo] Aasgaard was sent off.”

Game Competition Celtic (A) Scottish Premiership Hibernian (H) Scottish Premiership Falkirk (A) Scottish Premiership Rangers’ remaining games

Against Celtic in the Scottish Cup, Rangers failed to kill their rivals off, eventually losing the tie on penalties.

Hannah thinks that there have been more than enough opportunities for Rangers and Rohl to land blows on their rivals this season, with none of them taken.

He is sure there will be questions asked about the mentality of Rangers, which Rohl has already bristled at, something which saw him criticised by a former Hearts forward.

“They had a home tie against Celtic in the Scottish Cup, where Celtic didn’t turn up and somehow left having won the game on a penalty shootout.

“They had opportunities in the league, they were a point off the leaders a couple of weeks ago and having lost two of the first 33 league games, they have now lost two of their next two after the split.

“So, there will be question marks rightly as Danny Rohl gets all defensive, he gets all riled when you use the mentality word, the character word.

“He doesn’t like it.

“But there is no escaping it, Rangers have had opportunities in the three big domestic competitions and they have been unable to achieve anything in any of the three of them.”

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Rangers have now lost both of their post-split fixtures and the best the Gers can hope for is to have an influence on where the Scottish Premiership title goes.

There has been little sign that the Rangers board could sack the inexperienced German boss this coming summer, but questions are being asked by some fans about whether he is the right man to spearhead another push next term.

Rangers also splashed big money last summer and, with no Champions League football possible, it is far from clear they can do so again.