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Serie A giants Roma are keen on offloading Newcastle United target Jan Ziolkowski before 30th June and his entourage are currently working on a deal with the interested clubs.

The Polish defender showed his quality during his time at Legia Warsaw and Roma brought him to Serie A on a €6m deal last summer, believing in his high potential.

The 20-year-old centre-back signed a five-year deal at the Giallorossi and is regarded as a top talent for the future.

However, Gian Piero Gasperini does not consider the young Pole a key part of his plans and his game time at the Serie A giants has been very much limited.

Ziolkowski is not happy with his minutes at the Giallorossi and his entourage recently revealed that a move elsewhere is something which could be on the agenda.

Newcastle have been linked with being interested in Ziolkowski and had success the last time they signed a defender from Serie A in the shape of Malick Thiaw.

And Newcastle will find motivated sellers in the shape of Roma, according to Italian journalist Checco Oddo Casano, as they ‘try to offload’ him and make a substantial profit in the process.

Centre-back Age Malick Thiaw 24 Sven Botman 26 Fabian Schar 34 Dan Burn 33 Newcastle United’s centre-backs

It has been suggested that the Serie A giants want to sell him before 30th June, which is a key accounting deadline for financial fair play rules.

Roma are trying to raise money to sign Aston Villa loanee Donyell Malen and need to trigger the option to buy on the Villa star by 30th June.

It has been suggested that the Italian giants are seeking around €20m to €25m for the young Pole, who wants to see more regular game time.

He has not started a league game since 6th January at the Giallorossi, who want to offload him before the end of next month.

Eddie Howe’s Newcastle have struggled with injury issues in their backline and they are keen on adding quality to their defence in the summer transfer window.

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The Magpies again will have to deal with the Premier League’s PSR issues, and it is not clear whether they are prepared to match or go close to Roma’s Ziolkowski valuation.

They will need to be aware of the Premier League competition for the young Pole, as new contacts had been made with the defender’s entourage late last month.