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Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig have started to show interest in Leicester City star Abdul Fatawu, though he is not the only option they are exploring.

The 22-year-old winger was one of the rare bright spots in an otherwise disappointing season for the Foxes, as they were relegated from the Championship.

Having missed just two of Leicester’s 44 league games, Fatawu made 17 goal contributions and in the process earned praise from former players such as Adrian Clarke, who feels that the Ghana international has the ability to win games on his own.

Fatawu’s performances have kept drawing the attention of multiple clubs.

Links with Sunderland emerged in January but those were played down.

Following Leicester’s relegation to League One, Fatawu is expected to draw attention and interest has already emerged.

Turkish Super Lig outfit Trabzonspor have made early attempts, contacting the player through Paul Onuachu’s agent.

Now RB Leipzig are drawing up a list of targets as they could look to bring in a winger over the summer.

Club played for Steadfast Dreams Sporting Lisbon Leicester City Clubs Abdul Fatawu has played for

And, according to German journalist Philipp Hinze, they are ‘also interested in’ Leicester’s Fatawu.

RB Leipzig are thinking about what if scenarios are they bid to make sure they are not caught napping in the summer transfer window.

RB Leipzig are currently well-equipped down the flanks and movements in the direction of signing Fatawu will only be made if there is a departure or they feel the need to sign a mid or long-term solution.

Fatawu had been linked with a move to the Premier League last summer as well.

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David Moyes put him on the list for a transfer to Everton but nothing eventually materialised.

It now remains to be seen whether a move eventually materialises this summer.

Leicester cold find it hard to stand in Fatawu’s way given they can now only offer the winger League One football.