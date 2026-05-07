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Juventus are growing increasingly confident over landing Tottenham Hotspur loanee Randal Kolo Muani this summer.

Kolo Muani remains under contract with Paris Saint-Germain and arrived at Spurs last summer on a season-long loan after spending the second half of last campaign on loan at Juventus.

The 27-year-old forward received praise from a former Premier League striker back in December but has otherwise endured a disappointing season in front of goal, contributing just two goal involvements in 27 league appearances.

In January, on the lookout for regular minutes that he was not afforded in north London, Kolo Muani was linked with a move, with his agents offering his services to Turkish outfit Fenerbahce.

The France international’s loan with Spurs will expire this June and it has been suggested that he wants to return to Juventus.

According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport (via TuttoJuve), the Bianconeri’s “confidence is growing” regarding the 27-year-old forward’s return this summer, as he remains a priority target for the club.

The Old Lady have planned two viable options to accommodate his return, one being a swap deal between Kolo Muani and striker Jonathan David, and the other his addition alongside the Canadian if Dusan Vlahovic leaves this summer.

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At the moment, everything revolves around the decision of Vlahovic, as his contractual situation hangs in the balance.

During his time at Juventus, the French attacker made 22 appearances, scoring ten goals and providing three assists in all competitions, finding the back of the net frequently, something which he has failed to do so far at Spurs.

Tottenham are currently at the wrong end of the table, fighting for Premier League survival in a season in which key attacking players have been sidelined due to multiple injuries.

The Lilywhites are in real danger of going down to the Championship, as they sit only a point above the bottom three with three matches remaining and if Kolo Muani can hugely impress in the club’s remaining games then the jury is out on whether Roberto De Zerbi might ask for him to stay.

Kolo Muani will be keen to get as many minutes under his belt as he can before the end of the campaign as he looks to show his qualities ahead of a summer of uncertainty.

In February, it was suggested that the Old Lady would “come back strong” to sign him in the summer, and with the Bianconeri now confident, it appears increasingly likely that Kolo Muani could return to Turin should circumstances align for Juventus.