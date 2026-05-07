George Wood/Getty Images

Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur are both interested in signing Reims’ young goalkeeper Ewen Jaouen, who has impressed for the Ligue 2 side this season.

The 20-year-old has been an ever-present figure in goal for the French second division team, playing in each of their 33 games and managing 15 clean sheets.

His contributions, though, have not been enough to secure his side automatic promotion to Ligue 1 as they continue to fight to get into the playoffs.

Teams, particularly from England, have taken note of Jaouen’s potential and are plotting moves for him in the upcoming summer transfer window.

According to French sports daily L’Equipe, there is interest from Tottenham and Newcastle, both of whom have requirements in the goalkeeping department.

And, along with Brighton, who are also keen, they have ‘launched a race’ for Jaouen, who is a France Under-21 international.

In London, relegation battlers Tottenham look to be one step away from selling their current number one Guglielmo Vicario to Inter Milan following a second meeting in London with their sporting director Piero Ausilio.

With question marks still over Antonin Kinsky and a need for another goalkeeper even if he stays, they are keen on Jaouen.

Season Position 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th 2020–21 7th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

Standing at six feet six inches, Jaouen promises to be a physical presence between the sticks, but a move from the Lilywhites will depend on their survival in the Premier League.

Newcastle, on the other hand, are also on the lookout to add an option to their goalkeeping department to provide competition to Nick Pope, with Aaron Ramsdale on loan.

They have Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel on the shortlist but face competition from German giants Bayern Munich.

Despite being under contract at Reims until 2029, the French side do expect to see Jaouen depart in the summer.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

The 20-year-old’s current club value him at around €15m to €20m, a fee that is not beyond the reach of his Premier League suitors.

While Tottenham and Newcastle would undoubtedly make for appealing destinations for the goalkeeper, he may view Brighton as the safest first step into the Premier League.

It is unclear if any of the trio view Jaouen as someone who could come in as a number 1 straight away.