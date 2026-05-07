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Sporting Lisbon midfielder Hidemasa Morita ‘isn’t a thing’ for Leeds United heading into the summer transfer window, according to journalist Graham Smyth.

Morita arrived at Sporting Lisbon in the summer of 2022 and has become an integral part of the squad, featuring in the Champions League as well as Europa League games for the Portuguese club.

The 30-year-old central midfielder, who has contributed to five goal involvements in 29 appearances this term in the Primeira Liga, sees his contract at the club come to an end this June.

It was suggested recently that Leeds United are “increasingly close” to bringing the Japanese international to Elland Road in the summer, to bolster the midfield under manager Daniel Farke.

Available on a free transfer, Morita would fit a pattern for Leeds, who have been alive to such bargains and landed Lukas Nmecha and Dominic Calvert-Lewin on free transfers last summer.

However, it is now claimed that Leeds are not chasing Morita, with the Japanese not a target to bring to Elland Road.

The midfielder will turn 31 years old later this month, which could be a factor, however Calvert-Lewin is 29, James Justin 28 and Sean Longstaff also 28, set to be 29 in October along with Joe Rodon.

At the moment, Leeds United are focused on securing Premier League safety, as mathematically relegation is still possible, and the Whites’ summer transfer business might be impacted due to the World Cup.

Player Age Karl Darlow 35 Alex Cairns 33 Sam Byram 32 Dominic Calvert-Lewin 29 Joe Rodon 28 Sean Longstaff 28 Dan James 28 Lucas Perri 28 Oldest players in Leeds United squad

Whether Leeds will look at Morita in the summer despite denials he is a target remains to be seen.

The Whites have a host of midfielders in the ranks, however Ao Tanaka has been linked with a possible exit this summer.

The Japanese has been suggested to be open to moving on from Elland Road this summer.

Farke has been hailed for his recruitment at Leeds and he has been credited for several successful signings during his time at the club.

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While Leeds’ interest in Morita has been played down, it has been suggested that the Yorkshire club are keeping a close eye on Marseille midfielder Bilal Nadir.

Besides that, the Whites are also interested in Dynamo Dresden starlet Kofi Amoako, who primarily is a defensive midfielder.

Leeds could be set for a busy summer transfer window, with Farke knowing the risks of a second season in the Premier League.