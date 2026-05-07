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Celtic target Eric Martel is set to make a ‘final decision’ on his future ‘within the next two weeks’, amid Wolfsburg entering the race for his signature.

Martel has been playing an integral part for German side 1.FC Koln this season as they push to preserve their Bundesliga status, currently sitting six points of the relegation playoff spot with two games left.

The 24-year-old defensive midfielder has missed only two league games this season and has been involved in five goals from 30 Bundesliga appearances, underlining his growing influence beyond defensive responsibility alone.

He is out of contract in the summer and that has alerted a number of clubs to the possibility of signing him, with Celtic widely linked.

Turkish giants Besiktas are interested in Martel and know he wants to ideally join a side that will fight for a league title next term.

Wolfsburg are now also interested in taking Martel from Koln, according to German journalist Marlon Irlbacher.

Koln have not given up hopes of convincing the midfielder to put pen to paper to a new contract and clarity on what will happen with the 24-year-old is expected soon.

Season Position 2024–25 1st (Champions) 2023–24 1st (Champions) 2022–23 1st (Champions) 2021–22 1st (Champions) 2020–21 2nd (Runners‑up) Celtic’s last five league finishes

It is suggested that ‘a final decision on his future is expected within the next two weeks’.

While Wolfsburg have also emerged as contenders for his signature, a move would only become realistic if the Bundesliga side secure their top-flight status for next season.

Wolfsburg currently sit 16th in the Bundesliga, in the relegation playoff spot, and are planning for the future, with Rangers manager Danny Rohl on their shortlist of options for next season.

If Celtic could come out on top in the race for Martel then it would be an early boost in the transfer market.

Joining Celtic would tick Martel’s box to fight for a league title next season, while the Bhoys may also be able to offer him Champions League football.

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Wolfsburg would be unlikely to be able to match that in a league which Bayern Munich have utterly dominated.

Joining Wolfsburg or staying at Koln would though keep Martel in the familiar environment of German football.