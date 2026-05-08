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Jorge Hurtado’s ‘agents are already looking’ to secure a new destination for him away from Watford this summer after his current loan spell failed to catch fire.

Watford signed the former Colombia Under-20 international in the summer of 2023 and he penned a six-year deal.

The Hornets have sent him out on a series of loan spells in an effort to speed his development.

He has turned out in Colombia, the United States, Greece and England.

Hurtado joined Colombian side Millonarios on a season-long loan in July 2025, hoping for more game time and a revival of his career, but the 22-year-old forward failed to cement a regular place in the side.

And according to the Colombian journalist Pipe Sierra, Millonarios have already informed Watford that they will not trigger the purchase option included in the loan agreement.

Given the situation, ‘agents are already looking’ for his next destination when the summer transfer window swings open for business.

His agents will want to make sure they pick the right next club, while an agreement will also have to be reached with Watford.

Loan club Independiente Medellin New York Red Bulls Gillingham PAOK Salonika Millionairos Loan spells Jorge Hurtado has had

Watford finished in 16th spot in the Championship this season and recently parted ways with Ed Still.

The Hornets will want to do the right things over the summer as they try to push themselves into the promotion mix next term.

One former Championship striker feels that a shift in transfer strategy towards adding more experienced heads is to be welcomed and believes it is the only way Watford can move forward.

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The Vicarage Road side lost all of their last five games in the Championship this season, being drubbed 4-0 on the final day by Coventry City.

Watford finished 14th the season before, meaning they have gone backwards this term.