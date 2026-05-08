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Juventus are facing a possible problem in the summer with Aston Villa loanee Douglas Luiz as there is a lack of interest from teams in agreeing to pay money for him.

After making his debut for Vasco da Gama, Luiz was snapped up by Manchester City and headed to Europe, with the Citizens deeming a single season of professional football enough to gauge his potential.

Luiz was then loaned out to group club, Girona, and a campaign in Spain led to interest from Celtic, while then Rangers coach Michael Beale lauded Luiz’s ‘huge potential’.

It was Girona who obtained the services of Luiz for another season, as Manchester City were forced to loan him out due to work permit issues despite Pep Guardiola wanting to keep him in the squad.

Aston Villa snapped Luiz up for £15m in the summer of 2019, with the Villans celebrating their return to the Premier League.

Luiz went on to make his full debut for Brazil in the same season, as the midfielder proved that he was not mere talk, making good on his promise upon signing for Villa, when he said ‘I hope I cannot just talk the walk but also walk the walk’.

The midfielder grew in stature with the Villans, drawing interest from Roma in 2021, while Luiz himself felt compelled to change his agent to facilitate a potential transfer.

Season Position 2024–25 6th 2023–24 4th 2022–23 7th 2021–22 14th 2020–21 11th Aston Villa's last five league finishes

Aston Villa were forced to cash in on Luiz due the PSR concerns and he went to Juventus in the summer of 2024, but has not had success in Italy.

The Italians sent him on loan to Nottingham Forest last summer, but he switched to Aston Villa mid-season after failing to make an impact at the City Ground.

Villa’s deal with Juventus contains an option to buy, but it emerged recently that they consider the €25m price tag to be ‘too much’.

Aston Villa could try to negotiate a lower price and Unai Emery will need squad depth for the Champions League, however for Juventus the situation does not look good.

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Juventus want to offload the Brazilian, but no clubs are coming forward to buy him or even to agree with a loan which might require a fee at the end of it, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com (via TuttoJuve).

It is suggested that Juventus may be forced to agree to a simple loan for Luiz in order to get him off the books in the summer.

If Juventus are prepared to accept such a deal then that could bring new suitors into the mix for the midfielder, who was at one point considered to be one of the top defensive midfielders in the Premier League.

Arsenal chased the Brazilian intently in 2022 and had multiple bids for him rejected.