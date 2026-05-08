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Inter Milan have no agreement with Tottenham Hotspur for Guglielmo Vicario yet, despite broadly agreeing personal terms with the goalkeeper.

Vicario arrived at Spurs in the summer of 2023 from Italian outfit Empoli as a replacement for veteran goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, who departed for the MLS.

The 29-year-old has endured a difficult season between the sticks, keeping only seven clean sheets in 31 appearances in the Premier League, before undergoing hernia surgery in late March.

He has emerged as the number 1 target for Inter Milan, who have been working hard to put a deal to sign him in place.

Vicario has ample experience in playing in Serie A, but an ex-Inter Milan goalkeeper has not been too enthusiastic about the idea of him succeeding Yann Sommer at the San Siro.

The Italian shot-stopper would like to return to Serie A and has already agreed a draft contract with Inter Milan.

However, according to Italian journalist Daniele Mari, Inter Milan do not have an agreement with Tottenham.

In the event an agreement cannot be reached with Tottenham, Inter Milan could consider making Josep Martinez their number 1.

Club Years Las Palmas 2017-2020 RB Leipzig 2020-2023 Genoa (loan) 2022-2023 Genoa 2023-2024 Inter Milan 2024- Josep Martinez’s career history

Spurs still have the upper hand as Vicario’s contract runs until June 2028 and Inter Milan will have to present a deal which works for the north Londoners.

However, with Inter Milan actively looking for a replacement for Sommer, the Nerazzurri’s sporting director travelled to north London to ‘lay the groundwork’ to negotiate a deal with Spurs back in March.

Vicario’s age and reduced wage demands, along with abundant experience in Serie A, make him a more appealing option over all the other candidates for Inter Milan.

The Lilywhites are in real danger of being relegated to the Championship and with only three games to go, are just one point above the bottom three spots.

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There could be a major overhaul in Spurs backline even without their relegation being confirmed, as key players like Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero could leave, while the Lilywhites are looking to offload Radu Dragusin, with three clubs already showing interest in the centre-back.

It remains to be seen where Vicario will play next season, but he could well be ending his association with Tottenham soon.