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Former Tottenham Hotspur and West Brom manager Ryan Mason has been ‘offered to two Italian sides’ ahead of next season, with the Englishman out of work since January.

Mason had to cut short a promising career as a player and had to retire in 2018 on medical advice after suffering a fractured skull in 2017 during a match and enduring a lengthy spell of treatment.

Immediately upon retirement, Mason took to coaching, joining up with his old side, Tottenham, at the age of 26, having already been assisting Spurs coaches across a variety of age groups on a voluntary basis.

He progressed through the ranks to become coach for the Under-19 UEFA Youth League side, before being appointed head of player development in 2020.

Mason was handed a whiff of management, when he became the youngest manager of a Premier League team at the age of 29, beating Attilio Lombardo’s record, when he was appointed interim at Spurs upon the sacking of Jose Mourinho.

Antonio Conte was then named as successor to Mourinho, and Mason did enough to impress the Italian during training sessions to earn himself a promotion to the role of first team coach.

Mason then had another stint as an interim when Conte, and subsequently Cristian Stellini, departed, before becoming one of Ange Postecoglou’s assistant coaches.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

After Anderlecht showed hesitancy in considering him in 2024, Mason got his big break into senior management last summer, with West Brom anointing him as their replacement for Tony Mowbray.

A bright start to the season that saw West Brom pick up three wins and a draw in their first four games, as Mason stuck to a ‘narrow’ formation, was soon replaced by form that pushed the side down to 17th in the table.

A comeback victory against Swansea City was hoped to be a turning point in their season, but it proved to be a false dawn, as Mason was dismissed within a month after he led the side to ten consecutive away defeats.

Mason was linked with another spell as interim manager at Spurs on two different occasions, after the respective dismissals of Thomas Frank and Igor Tudor, but those rumours ultimately proved to be unfounded.

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It has now emerged that Mason has been ‘offered to two Italian sides’, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, with a view of taking over for the upcoming season.

The identity of the two clubs though, remains undisclosed, and it remains to be seen if an Italian side will be willing to take the plunge on Mason despite his undoubted potential.

West Brom meanwhile were kept up by James Morrison, who now has the job on a permanent basis.