Rangers manager Danny Rohl has revealed the club’s owners remain firmly behind his long-term vision at Ibrox, with all parties aligned on creating a sustainable winning culture capable of mounting title challenges season after season.

Rohl stepped into the Ibrox dugout in October following Russell Martin’s sacking, with the Englishman having overseen just one victory in his opening seven league outings.

Since then, the Gers have enjoyed a major revival, with the German coach guiding the side to 18 wins and six draws from 25 league matches prior to the split, suffering only a single defeat in that stretch.

What had once appeared to be a three-way title battle quickly became a two-horse race after Rangers lost both of their post-split fixtures, first to Motherwell and then to title favourites Hearts, leaving them seven points off the summit with only three matches remaining.

As a result, the 37-year-old has come under increasing scrutiny, with one journalist claiming Rangers lack a clear identity under his management, while a former top-flight star also questioned his insistence that the squad do not have a mentality issue.

Amid a difficult 10-day spell, the former Sheffield Wednesday boss has also been linked with Bundesliga side Wolfsburg, who are weighing up the German as a potential managerial option this summer.

However, Rohl insisted he still feels fully backed by Rangers’ owners, citing the support shown behind the scenes and the ongoing talks already under way regarding summer plans.

Manager Reign Steven Gerrard 2018-2021 Giovanni van Bronckhorst 2021-2022 Michael Beale 2022-2023 Philippe Clement 2023-2025 Russell Martin 2025 Danny Rohl 2025- Recent Rangers managers

The Gers boss suggested there is a collective focus on building something sustainable rather than settling for a one-off success story, with the aim of restoring the club as a side capable of challenging for titles year after year.

The 37-year-old also reiterated his own hunger and excitement to help lead that process alongside those at the club.

When quizzed on whether the club’s hierarchy remain committed to Rohl leading the side into next season, he addressed the question in a press conference (14:45): “Fully committed, I feel it every day, the support I feel, the conversations we had.

“We spoke so much about what we want to change for the summer and, all in all, I feel that I’m in the right place with the right people, with a lot of motivation, positive energy to bring this club

“Not just a one-hit wonder, back to a consistent club who can win titles in a row, and I think this is also important to understand.

“A one-hit wonder for us, it’s nice, but what we are looking for is that we consistently play for the title again and again, and this is my job, this is our job, and this is why I’m looking forward.”

The Light Blues head to Parkhead on Sunday for a high-stakes Old Firm showdown against second-placed Celtic, knowing their title hopes are hanging by a thread as they sit seven points behind Hearts with only three matches left to play.

Rohl will be eager for his side to produce a statement display against the Bhoys and build momentum heading into the summer, with second place and the financial reward of Champions League football still firmly on the line.

Securing a return to Europe’s top competition could also hand Rangers a major boost ahead of the summer, with one former top-flight star expecting next season to offer a clearer picture of Rohl’s project once he is backed through a full transfer window.