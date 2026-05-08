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There is ‘internal clarity’ regarding Lutsharel Geertruida at Sunderland, who have decided against triggering his option to buy from RB Leipzig.

The Rotterdam-born defensive talent broke through at Eredivisie giants Feyenoord, where he spent 12 years and played more than 200 games for them.

The Dutch defender played under Arne Slot at the Dutch outfit and he was keen to follow him to Liverpool two years ago, but a move did not happen.

Geertruida ended up moving to Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig on a five-year contract and played 39 times for Die Roten Bullen in his first campaign.

He was not a guaranteed starter at the Red Bull Arena, and last summer, Nottingham Forest tried to bring him in on a loan deal to the City Ground.

Newly promoted Sunderland, though, ended up securing his services on a season-long loan, with an option to buy the versatile Dutchman for €23m.

In the winter transfer window, Liverpool looked poised to get their hands on the Geertruida, but the Black Cats were able to fend off their interest.

Club Years Feyenoord 2017-2024 RB Leipzig 2024- Sunderland (loan) 2025- Lutsharel Geertruida’s career history

The 25-year-old can play anywhere across the backline and is comfortable playing as a defensive midfielder, but Regis Le Bris has used him as a backup option for his team throughout the current campaign.

Geertruida has started only 14 Premier League games for the Black Cats, and according to German journalist Philipp Hinze, there is an ‘internal clarity’ at the Stadium of Light around the defender, who is set to return to Germany.

It has been suggested that the Black Cats are not going to activate the option to buy in the Dutchman’s loan deal.

Geertruida is also expected not to continue at Die Roten Bullen, as his future is currently being evaluated.

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However, the Sunderland loanee is likely to have sufficient demand in Europe’s top five leagues for his quality and versatility, with initial enquiries having been made for the Dutchman.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool boss Slot looks to go back in for him, having missed out recently.