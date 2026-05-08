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Newcastle United ‘explored’ the situation of Cesc Fabregas ‘to no avail’ as the Spaniard intends to continue as Como boss.

The former Spain international has rapidly emerged as one of Europe’s most admired young coaches following an impressive rise with Como in Italy.

After guiding the club to automatic promotion, Fabregas took them to a tenth-place finish in Serie A last season.

This season, Como are pushing even further, as the club have qualified for a European spot for the first time in their history while still chasing a Champions League place.

Fabregas’ reputation is growing and former Manchester City star Maximo Perrone believes the Spaniard possesses the same footballing DNA as Pep Guardiola.

Como are also shaping their squad ahead of their debut European campaign and are in the race for Palmeiras defender Luis Benedetti, who is a target for Arsenal and Nottingham Forest.

Fabregas’ rise has attracted attention from several major clubs despite the early stage of his managerial career.

Club played for Arsenal Barcelona Chelsea Monaco Como Clubs Cesc Fabregas played for

According to Italian daily Tuttosport, Newcastle ‘explored’ his availability, but it was ‘to no avail’ as he does not want to leave Como.

Chelsea also took the same steps as Newcastle to try to look at bringing in Fabregas.

However, all approaches ultimately proved unsuccessful due to the strong relationship Fabregas has built with Como and the ambitious long-term vision surrounding the club.

Newcastle are now set to continue under Eddie Howe despite a frustrating campaign and are most likely heading towards a season without European competition.

The Blues will miss out on Champions League football next season, while even a Europa League place remains difficult with only three rounds remaining.

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Chelsea have already sacked two managers this season, with Enzo Maresca dismissed in January before Liam Rosenior followed in April.

Calum McFarlane is currently serving as interim boss until the end of the season, though who eventually takes charge permanently at Stamford Bridge remains unclear.

Fabregas appears fully committed to extending his momentum in Italy, though his growing reputation is unlikely to keep Europe’s biggest clubs away for long.