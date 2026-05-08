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Newcastle United out-on-loan star Antonio Cordero is tipped to find it difficult to find a spot within the Magpies squad for next season after struggling on loan at Cadiz.

The 19-year-old joined Newcastle last summer on a free transfer from Malaga after they beat off several clubs to secure his signature.

Cordero scored six goals and registered seven assists in the Spanish second tier during the 2024/25 campaign before his move, raising expectations around his long-term potential at St James’ Park.

However, Newcastle decided that they wanted to send Cordero out on a loan spell to aid his development.

His first loan spell came with Belgian outfit Westerlo, though the move lasted only until January after opportunities proved limited.

Across eight appearances, Cordero failed to make a single start and played only 102 minutes in total, without registering either a goal or an assist during his time in Belgium.

The Spaniard then returned to his homeland during the winter transfer window by joining Cadiz in the hope of rebuilding momentum and rediscovering the spark that had previously drawn Newcastle towards him.

Club Years Malaga 2023-2025 Newcastle United 2025- Westerlo (loan) 2025 Cadiz (loan) 2026- Antonio Cordero’s career history

While regular minutes have arrived more consistently in Spain, the overall outcome has still fallen short of expectations.

He has struggled to make an impression at Cadiz and, according to Spanish daily Sport, is expected to find it difficult to be included in Newcastle’s plans next season.

Cordero’s agents are likely to have to try to find him a new move as he looks to mature and make an impact.

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The Spanish youngster has only netted twice from 17 appearances for Cadiz, with the club themselves battling near the bottom end of the Spanish second division table.

Cordero still has a contract running until 2030, though consecutive underwhelming loan spells will see him return to the Magpies far from where they hoped he would be.

Another move to Spain could be the best route for Cordero, though given he has not shone brightly at Cadiz, it remains to be seen what level that would be at.

A possible alternative for Newcastle might be to send Cordero on loan within England.