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Leeds United assistant manager Edmund Riemer has offered his assessment of Tottenham Hotspur’s transformation under Roberto De Zerbi, noting Spurs’ noticeably more aggressive edge since his arrival.

The north London side have endured a season to forget, sitting just a point above the relegation places, just ahead of West Ham United, with three matches remaining after winning only nine league games all campaign.

Two of those victories have come in the last two outings under March appointment De Zerbi, with Spurs beating Wolves and Aston Villa to take seven points from his first four games in charge, finally ending a winless run that stretched back to December.

The Italian is their third managerial appointment of the season, following the dismissal of Thomas Frank in February after he collected just 29 points from 26 matches at the helm.

The Dane was then replaced by “firefighter” Igor Tudor, who also failed to steady the ship at N17 and was relieved of his duties after picking up just one point from five league fixtures.

Under the new manager, the Lilywhites have begun to show signs of identity, with a former Premier League star noting they finally look more assured, while another suggested they appear ready for the relegation scrap.

However, not everyone is convinced, with the Salford City boss backing Spurs to be relegated ahead of the Hammers, whom he believes could even trouble title-chasing Arsenal this weekend.

Riemer, however, is among those seeing progress, suggesting Tottenham are starting to take clearer shape under the former Brighton manager, with their structure and attacking patterns becoming increasingly defined from week to week.

Result Competition Leeds United 1-2 Tottenham Premier League Leeds United 1-4 Tottenham Premier League Tottenham 4-3 Leeds United Premier League Last three Tottenham-Leeds meetings

He added that improved results have fuelled confidence within the squad, pointing to a marked shift in performances compared with only a few weeks ago.

The 41-year-old, asked if they are more aggressive than before, said at a press conference (8:08): “Yes, I think they are as a team.

“So you see his [De Zerbi’s] patterns coming more and more from week to week, and also the results help to get more and more confidence

“And you see them becoming a different Tottenham team than they were two weeks before.”

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The two sides meet on Monday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with Leeds potentially already safe by kick-off depending on the Irons’ result, as they hold a seven-point cushion above the bottom three.

Spurs have won the last five league meetings against the Yorkshire side and will need to be at their best against a team unbeaten in over a month, while Leeds could secure safety by matching West Ham’s result, provided they avoid defeat.

Daniel Farke has drawn strong form from his squad in the run-in, with Leeds unbeaten in their last six league games, a run that has not gone unnoticed by the Spurs boss, who is well aware the fixture will be a tough test.