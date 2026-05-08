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Amedspor are keen on Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Yves Bissouma as they plan for life in the Turkish Super Lig.

Bissouma arrived at Spurs in the summer of 2022 from Brighton, after spending four successful seasons with the Seagulls, and establishing himself as a top Premier League midfielder.

The 29-year-old has struggled to live up to expectations in north London, but has still clocked regular game time when fit.

The Malian international has missed some time due to injuries, something he was warned about by Yaya Toure upon his arrival at Spurs.

Bissouma has regularly been linked with moves away from Spurs over the course of recent transfer windows and he is expected to move on this summer.

He could well have an option in Turkey as, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, he is drawing interest from Amedspor.

Amedspor managed to finish in a promotion spot in Turkey’s second tier this season and are preparing to play in the Super Lig.

Club Years Real Bamako 2014-2016 Lille 2016-2018 Brighton 2018-2022 Tottenham Hotspur 2022- Yves Bissouma’s career history

However, Amedspor might not be the only Turkish club interested in signing the Malian international, as Fenerbahce were ready to have ‘official talks’ with Bissouma in April.

It remains to be seen whether Fenerbahce will return for the 29-year-old, whom the Turkish giants were keen to sign back in 2023 as well.

Bissouma is sure to have options though and, at the age of 29, will want to make sure he makes the most of what could be the final big move in his career.

He is expected to be just one of a host of departures from Tottenham regardless of whether they survive or not.

Spurs are looking to move on from Radu Dragusin, who has already attracted interest from three clubs and Guglielmo Vicario could also leave to join Italian outfit Inter Milan.