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Leeds United winger Noah Okafor has credited Daniel Farke with granting him greater freedom on the pitch than any manager before, suggesting that the confidence shown by the boss has enabled him to perform.

The Whites secured three vital points in their victory over Burnley at Elland Road, where Anton Stach, Okafor and Dominic Calvert-Lewin got on the scoresheet as the game ended 3-1 last Friday.

Leeds, despite a stuttering start, have emerged as one of the top flight’s surprise packages this season and are enjoying strong recent league form, having remained unbeaten in their last six league outings.

Thoughts are increasingly turning towards the summer’s transfer window, where Leeds have been urged to sign more players of Okafor’s quality.

Okafor, who joined the Whites last August from Italian outfit AC Milan, has been a vital cog in Farke’s system this season.

He will have his eye on performing at the World Cup this summer for Switzerland and looks happy with his decision to join Leeds.

The 25-year-old winger feels that in Farke, he has a manager who is good at communicating what he wants to see from his players.

Manager Time at Club Daniel Farke July 2023 – present Sam Allardyce May 2023 – June 2023 Javi Gracia February 2023 – May 2023 Jesse Marsch February 2022 – February 2023 Marcelo Bielsa June 2018 – February 2022 Last five permanent Leeds United managers

Okafor admitted that he feels comfortable working under the German manager because Farke allows him freedom in attacking areas, enabling him to express himself on the pitch.

The Leeds hitman underlined his commitment to always giving everything for the manager, the team and the supporters.

Speaking to BBC Radio Leeds (3:28), Okafor said: “For me, he [Farke] is a top coach, top guy.

“He knows exactly what he wants from the players.

“I feel so comfortable because he gives me a little bit of freedom in front to move how I feel and I think he knows this.

“I try to always give everything for him, for the team, for the fans.

“I don’t think in my past any coach gave me this much freedom and to play I need this freedom to perform at the highest level, and that’s what I am doing now.”

The Swiss attacker has impressed in his debut season, with one former Leeds man describing him as a nightmare for defenders to come up against, while another has raised the question of whether suitors will come calling following his strong campaign in Yorkshire.

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Leeds will now travel to north London, where they will face Tottenham Hotspur, who are desperately fighting to retain their Premier League status as they sit just a point above the drop zone.

The Lilywhites will take some encouragement from the fact that they have secured a win over the Whites in all of their previous five league meetings, though Roberto De Zerbi remains wary of Leeds’ threat.

Gabriel Gudmundsson is expected to miss out on selection as he continues his recovery from the hamstring injury sustained in the FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea, but Farke has insisted the team will look to find solutions.