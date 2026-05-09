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Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk ‘really wants to join’ Galatasaray this summer, a Turkish journalist has claimed.

Van Dijk has already cemented his place in Liverpool’s history books with his brilliant performances since his arrival in the summer of 2017, helping the club to two Premier League titles and a Champions League.

He has been a mainstay at the heart of defence for Liverpool, even at 34, and has not missed a single minute of Premier League action, while also scoring four goals this season.

Andrew Robertson and Mohamed Salah are departing Liverpool in the summer and there are question marks over Van Dijk and Alisson; the Brazilian goalkeeper is wanted by Juventus.

Galatasaray have been heavily linked with the 34-year-old centre-back in recent months and it has been suggested that the Turkish side are open to a swap deal to bring down the Reds’ asking price for Van Dijk.

The Dutch centre-back is claimed to be a dream signing for Galatasaray’s president.

And the interest goes both ways, according to Turkish journalist Cem Kinay.

Club played for Groningen Celtic Southampton Liverpool Clubs Virgil van Dijk has played for

He said via Mustafa Ozgur Sancar’s show: “Galatasaray are in talks with Van Dijk.

“He really wants to join.”

Landing Van Dijk would likely be seen as something of a coup for Galatasaray, but it would be damaging for Liverpool.

With Robertson and Salah going, potentially to be followed by Alisson, Liverpool are losing three experienced leaders from the dressing room.

Van Dijk going too would place extra pressure on Slot to replace his leadership skills.

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Regardless of whether Van Dijk does go though, it appears the dismantling of Jurgen Klopp’s side under Slot is continuing at pace.

Van Dijk is in his ninth season with Liverpool and if he remains for one more season he will be eligible for a testimonial.