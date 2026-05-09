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Atletico Madrid are set to hold ‘new meetings’ in the coming weeks as they try to close in on the signature of Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes, with the Spanish side seen as his most likely destination this summer.

Following their relegation from the Premier League, Wolves have to make necessary adjustments to their squad to meet the needs of the Championship.

Wolves are expected to see an exodus of players who do not want to play their football in the Championship next term.

Colombian defender Yerson Mosquera is one of the players tipped for a move away, with there suggested to be ‘no chance’ he will remain at Molineux.

Besiktas plan to raid Wolves for their veteran goalkeeper Jose Sa, who has been identified as a leading candidate between the sticks next season.

Midfielder Gomes is also widely expected to move on from the Old Gold, with Atletico Madrid leading the hunt to scoop up his signature.

Atletico Madrid sold Conor Gallagher to Tottenham Hotspur in the winter transfer window and instantly looked towards Gomes as a replacement.

Club Years Flamengo 2020-2023 Wolves 2023- Joao Gomes’ career history

Talks between the parties are already taking place as Atletico Madrid line up Gomes.

According to Italian journalist Matteo Moretto, Atletico Madrid are currently ‘the most likely destination’ for the Wolves midfielder.

It is suggested that there will be ‘new meetings’ to push forward a potential deal in the coming weeks.

Atletico Madrid sit in fourth spot in La Liga this season and Gomes will be able to play Champions League football if he joins Los Rojiblancos.

Wolves may still hope for other clubs to firm up their interest as they seek to get the best price possible for the midfielder.

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Italian giants Napoli have been showing interest in Gomes, while in December, Crystal Palace looked closely at potentially signing the Wolves man.

Wolves boss Rob Edwards is keen to see the club do transfer business early in the window and a quick sale of Gomes may help on that front.