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Fixture: West Ham United vs Arsenal

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

Nuno Espirito Santo has picked his West Ham lineup vs Arsenal for a potentially pivotal Premier League clash at the London Stadium this afternoon.

Alarm bells are now ringing at West Ham following Tottenham Hotspur‘s improvement under Roberto De Zerbi.

West Ham head into the game sitting inside the bottom three in the Premier League, but they have been backed to survive by Salford City boss Karl Robinson.

He believes their added experience of relegation battles gives them an edge over Tottenham, however the Hammers do need to pick up points.

There is confidence within the camp they can do just that, but Arsenal represent one of the toughest of tests.

Nuno has a full squad to pick from for today’s clash as he tries to stun Arsenal and revamp West Ham’s survival bid with the games now clearly running out.

The earlier Premier League meeting between the two sides this season saw Arsenal run out 2-0 winners, a result which the Gunners would surely take once again as they chase the title.

Mads Hermansen is in goal in the West Ham lineup vs Arsenal this afternoon, while in defence Nuno picks Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Jean-Clair Todibo, Axel Disasi and El Hadji Malick Diouf.

Midfield will be key to what happens on the pitch today and West Ham have Mateus Fernandes and Tomas Soucek, while Jarrod Bowen and Crysencio Summerville support Taty Castellanos.

Nuno may want to change his West Ham lineup vs Arsenal within the 90 minutes to influence the game and he does have options off the bench to do just that, which include Max Kilman and Pablo.

West Ham Lineup vs Arsenal

Hermansen, Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Mavropanos, Disasi, Diouf, Fernandes, Soucek, Summerville, Bowen, Castellanos

Substitutes: Areola, Walker-Peters, Kilman, Wilson, Pablo, Magassa, Scarles, Potts, Kante