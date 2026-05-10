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Fixture: Celtic vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:00 UK time

Martin O’Neill has selected his Celtic lineup vs Rangers for this afternoon’s derby clash in the Scottish Premiership – match preview here.

With Hearts having dropped points away at Motherwell on Saturday, O’Neill knows that if Celtic can win today they will close to within a point of the Jambos with just two games left to play.

The stage would then be set for the Bhoys, who will host Hearts at Celtic Park on the final day, to complete a remarkable season turnaround under the experienced boss and retain the Scottish Premiership title.

O’Neill knows he also has a trip to Motherwell to navigate in midweek, but the first step is beating rivals Rangers, who have themselves been all but knocked out of the title race.

The Celtic boss has been delighted with Daizen Maeda’s return to form at a crucial time, while the prospect of O’Neill even keeping the job for a further season has been talked up.

With Rangers having lost against Motherwell and Hearts, O’Neill has warned he expects a reaction from the Gers today.

Celtic were beaten 3-1 by Rangers the last time the two sides met at Celtic Park and that will serve as a warning for O’Neill.

He will undoubtedly be looking for his men to make a fast start and quickly impose themselves on Rangers, and will hope he has picked the right team to do that.

O’Neill has Viljami Sinisalo in goal in his Celtic lineup vs Rangers today, while at the back he goes with Alistair Johnston, Auston Trusty, Liam Scales and Kieran Tierney.

Midfield sees the Celtic boss deploy Callum McGregor, Arne Engels and Benjamin Nygren, while Yang and Luke McCowan support Daizen Maeda.

There are options off the bench for O’Neill to change his Celtic lineup vs Rangers at any point and they include Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Reo Hatate.

Celtic Lineup vs Rangers

Sinisalo, Johnston, Trusty, Scales, Tierney, McGregor, Engels, Nygren, McCowan, Yang, Maeda

Substitutes: Doohan, Iheanacho, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Tounetki, Saracchi, Hatate, Murray, Forrest, Ralston