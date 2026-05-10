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Real Betis have made a move to get ahead of the competition for Christantus Uche, but any deal will ‘depend on Crystal Palace‘s next move’.

Uche is on loan at Crystal Palace and the Eagles have an option to sign him on a permanent basis in the summer.

The Nigerian has struggled to find favour with Oliver Glasner, leading to a lack of game time, but the Austrian tactician is leaving Selhurst Park in the summer.

It is unclear what his successor might think of Uche and whether he will be in through the door in time to have a say.

Other sides are now circling the Getafe loanee and Real Betis have made a bid to get ahead of the competition by slapping in an offer.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Real Betis have put a proposal worth €15m on the table for the attacker.

It is suggested that Palace ‘do not seem inclined to exercise their option’ to sign Uche on a permanent basis.

Club Appearances Getafe 41 Ceuta 36 Crystal Palace 22 Moralo 3 Christantus Uche’s appearances by club

However, any deal ‘will depend on Crystal Palace’s next move’, with the Eagles in position to try to keep Uche, who may want game time assurances, if they want to.

Real Betis are looking for someone who can provide power and goals in attack, along with the potential to continue to develop in the future.

They feel that Uche, who already has ample experience of playing in Spanish football, fits the bill.

Getafe signalled in March that if Crystal Palace did not want to keep Uche on a permanent basis then they would explore other options for him.

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Banking €15m from Real Betis would give Getafe further room to make signings in the approaching summer transfer window.

Uche’s last game time in the Premier League with Crystal Palace came in March when he was handed just nine minutes in the win at Tottenham Hotspur.

If Palace do not want to keep the Nigerian, he will not be short of options in La Liga.