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Fixture: Crystal Palace vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

David Moyes has selected his Everton lineup vs Crystal Palace for this afternoon’s Premier League clash at Selhurst Park.

The Toffees managed to have a say on the Premier League title race last time out when they held Manchester City to a 3-3 draw at the Hill Dickinson.

Finishing in a European spot is still not out of the question for Everton with three games left to play, but their margin for error is likely to be non-existent.

That is something the team understand and Jake O’Brien has insisted Everton are targeting the maximum three points.

Being without Jack Grealish has clearly been a blow and, though he is happy with his recovery from injury, he will not play for Everton again this season.

Defender Jarrad Branthwaite continues to be unavailable for Everton.

In Crystal Palace, Everton are taking on a side more focused on the Conference League, however the Eagles will still want to make sure they have momentum to take into the European final.

The earlier meeting between the two teams this season saw Everton run out 2-1 winners on Merseyside, while they also won 2-1 on their last visit to Selhurst Park.

In goal in the Everton lineup vs Crystal Palace today is Jordan Pickford, while in defence Moyes goes with Jake O’Brien, Michael Keane, James Tarkowski and Vitaliy Mykolenko.

In the engine room, the Everton boss picks Tim Iroegbunam, James Garner and Merlin Rohl, while Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Iliman Ndiaye support Beto.

Moyes could want to make changes to his Everton lineup vs Crystal Palace during the game and his options off the bench include Dwight McNeil and Harrison Armstrong.

Everton Lineup vs Crystal Palace

Pickford, O’Brien, Keane, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Garner, Iroegbunam, Rohl, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye, Beto

Substitutes: Travers, Patterson, McNeil, Barry, George, Dibling, Coleman, Alcaraz, Armstrong