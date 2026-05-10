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Celta Vigo’s sporting director has vowed to ‘get creative’ when it comes to keeping hold of Wolves loan star Fer Lopez.

Lopez made the move to Molineux last summer from Celta Vigo, but struggled to make a big impact in a Wolves team sinking badly in the Premier League and soon began to want a move home.

Celta Vigo managed to strike a loan deal to bring Lopez back to Spain in the winter window, but his future beyond this summer is open to question.

Lopez is suggested not to want to play in the Championship with Wolves, who have been relegated.

Celta Vigo want to keep hold of Lopez, though the midfielder would not be drawn on his future when recently asked.

Affording Lopez could be tough for Celta Vigo, but the club’s sporting director has now vowed to be creative as they pursue a deal with Wolves.

Marco Garces told DAZN (via AS): “From our perspective, it’s up to us to make every possible effort.

Out-on-loan star Marshall Munetsi Boubacar Traore Sasa Kalajdzic Tommy Doyle Tawanda Chirewa Ki-Jana Hoever Fer Lopez Nigel Lonwijk Nasser Djiga Xu Bin Wolves players out on loan

“To try and find those options, get creative, and explore possibilities until the summer is over.”

Wolves forked out a substantial €23m to sign Lopez from Celta Vigo and may prefer to loan the midfielder out once again than swallow a big loss.

Celta Vigo currently sit in sixth spot in La Liga, inside a Conference League place, and are just four points from a Europa League position.

They grabbed a 1-0 win away at Atletico Madrid on Saturday, with Lopez completing the full 90 minutes at the Metropolitano.

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Staying put at Celta Vigo could well be the midfielder’s preferred option, but he will be forced to wait and see whether an agreement can be reached with Wolves.

Wolves could suffer an exodus of players this summer, with interested clubs sniffing around a whole host of Old Gold stars.

Rob Edwards wants business done early on in the window as he reshapes a new-look Wolves squad.