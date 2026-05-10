Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former Rangers striker Gordon Dalziel believes Danny Rohl’s big mistake at Celtic was playing James Tavernier.

Rangers headed to Celtic Park effectively out of the Scottish Premiership title race, but still in with a chance of finishing second to get a Champions League spot.

Rohl’s side took the lead through Mikey Moore, but then crumbled as Celtic levelled through Yang Hyun-Jun to go in 1-1 at the break, before then scoring twice through Daizen Maeda to run out 3-1 winners.

The Rangers boss picked Tavernier in his starting lineup at Celtic Park, but the right-back was withdrawn on the hour mark, replaced by Dujon Sterling, but with the Gers then trailing 3-1.

For Dalziel, picking Tavernier in the team was Rohl’s big mistake, but in general he feels the German was just throwing players in to see if anything worked, with Connor Barron and Oliver Antman also starting.

“You look at Tavernier today and I think he has got to be his [Rohl’s] big mistake”, Dalziel said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard (10th May, 13:21).

“I’m a Tavernier fan, but he was all over the place.

Brought on Brought off Sterling Tavernier Gassama Antman Aasgaard Diomande Miovski Chukwuani Rohl’s changes at Celtic Park

“Barron, who I think is a really, really good midfield player, an honest professional, he is well off the pace. He has not played a lot of football.

“He [Rohl] is just throwing darts at a dart board and hoped once again, and it’s not happened.”

There may well be question marks over whether Rohl will now keep his job as Rangers boss, with the Gers set to miss out on the chance of a lucrative place in the Champions League league phase.

If Celtic and Hearts manage to progress in the Champions League then they will also have additional financial firepower over Rangers.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

Rohl insisted ahead of the game that he is fully committed to Rangers for the long haul and the German will hope to be backed in the summer.

There will also be the question of whether another big overhaul of the playing staff will be needed in the summer transfer window, with Rangers having splashed the cash last summer, but come up short.