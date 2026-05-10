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Leeds United winger Noah Okafor has praised the club’s medical team and insisted they have the right plan to ease players back from injury.

The Whites currently boast the best injury record in the Premier League, with the fewest games missed through injury across all competitions this season.

Keeping key players fit has proven to be a key part of handing Daniel Farke the weapons he has needed to secure survival.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin arrived in the summer with concerns over his injury record, while the offer Wolfsburg made to keep hold of Lukas Nmecha reflected his injury woes.

Okafor has had some issues this season, but has still largely been available for Farke to call upon.

The winger is full of praise for the medical team at Elland Road, who he feels know just how to handle injuries, not least short duration blows.

He feels that helps the players to have extra confidence, which in turn benefits the Whites.

Person Position Henry McStay Head of medicine Daryl Carter Lead physio Ruben Cresp Fitness coach Tom Robinson Sports scientist Billy Atton Senior physio Sam Callaghan Junior physio Aimee Last Sports therapist Rishi Dhand Club doctor Elise McVicar Nutritionist Leeds United medical staff

Speaking to BBC Radio Leeds (2:33), Okafor said: “The staff here are good and transparent, they have a clear plan.

“This is important when you get injuries for ten days or two weeks, for that they have a perfect plan.

“This keeps the players maybe also confident.

“The medical staff here are incredible.

“They are really good and I feel comfortable.”

Leeds’ stars will now be looking to steer clear of injury over the final three games this season, not least as several will hope to be involved at the World Cup.

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Okafor will have his eye on playing for Switzerland, while Anton Stach wants to be in the Germany squad.

Calvert-Lewin will hope he has done enough to force his way into Thomas Tuchel’s England squad.

Whether that means there might be any easing off over the final games remains to be seen, with Leeds having little left to play for in the Premier League, apart from extra cash bonuses the club would net based on their final finishing position.