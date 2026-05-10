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Ipswich Town and Southampton have both enquired about defender CJ Egan-Riley, whose move to Marseille has ‘turned into a fiasco’ and a summer move is expected.

Marseille landed the defender on a free transfer last summer following the end of his deal at Burnley.

The former England Under-21 international was hoping to make an impact in Ligue 1 at the Stade Velodrome and have a successful spell in France.

He has though struggled to secure game time and Marseille are looking to ship him out in the summer.

Ipswich and Southampton are both keen and have asked about him, according to French outlet Foot Sur 7, with his time at Marseille described as having ‘turned into a fiasco’.

Marseille need to make player sales this summer and Egan-Riley wants to play football, something which points towards an almost certain parting of the ways.

It is suggested that any deal may be a low-cost one, which would suit Ipswich and Southampton, while also allowing Marseille to get a fee for a player who did not cost them anything.

Club Years Manchester City 2021-2022 Burnley 2022-2025 Hibernian (loan) 2023 PSV Eindhoven (loan) 2024 Marseille 2025- CJ Egan-Riley’s career history

Ipswich have already secured a spot in the Premier League and are therefore likely to be a tempting destination for Egan-Riley.

Southampton could yet join Ipswich back in the top flight if they can navigate the playoffs.

West Ham were in the race for the defender last summer and worked hard to try to take him to the London Stadium, but lost out to Marseille.

Whether the Hammers might consider going back in for Egan-Riley remains to be seen, but they may need defensive reinforcements.

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Axel Disasi is only at West Ham on loan, while Konstantinos Mavropanos has been heavily linked with a move to Germany in the summer.

Max Kilman meanwhile has come under fire for his performances and West Ham may want a major defensive revamp in the summer window.