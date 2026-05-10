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Fixture: Celtic vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:00 UK time

Danny Rohl has picked his Rangers lineup vs Celtic for this afternoon’s Scottish Premiership meeting at Celtic Park – match preview here.

The Gers have seen their title hopes go up in smoke thanks to defeats at the hands of Motherwell and Hearts, raising real questions over whether Rohl is the right man to lead the club into next season.

Rohl has insisted he remains firmly on the same page as the club and is committed to Rangers for the long term.

While Rangers cannot hope to bring home another Scottish Premiership title, they can derail Celtic’s push for the crown.

Managing to do that would be something of a feather in Rohl’s cap and could win some doubting Rangers fans over to his cause.

There is also the question of trying to finish second to grab a Champions League spot.

Tuur Rommens has stressed the importance of Rangers doing that and they surely need all three points at Celtic Park today.

All eyes will also be on just how Rohl’s men play in terms of their style, with a recent criticism that they have no real style of play under the German.

In goal in the Rangers lineup vs Celtic today is Jack Butland, while in defence Rohl goes with a four of James Tavernier, Emmanuel Fernandez, Nasser Djiga and Tuur Rommens.

The midfield battle will be key and Rohl selects Connor Barron, Tochi Chukwuani and Mohamed Diomande, while Mikey Moore and Oliver Antman support Youssef Chermiti.

If Rohl needs to shake up his Rangers lineup vs Celtic from the bench then he has a host of options available and they include Andreas Skov Olsen and Bojan Miovski.

Rangers Lineup vs Celtic

Butland, Tavernier, Djiga, Fernandez, Rommens, Barron, Chukwuani, Diomande, Moore, Antman, Chermiti

Substitutes: Kelly, Sterling, Aarons, Meghoma, Aasgaard, Gassama, Bajrami, Miovski, Skov Olsen