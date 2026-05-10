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Fiorentina sporting director Fabio Paratici ‘appreciates’ Nottingham Forest loanee Lorenzo Lucca as a potential replacement for Moise Kean, who could be leaving the club in the summer.

Lucca completed a move to Nottingham Forest in the winter transfer window, joining the Tricky Trees on loan with an option to buy.

His move to the City Ground came on the back of a disappointing move to Napoli, where one journalist claimed he could not fit in off the pitch.

Lucca was hoping to get back on track at Forest, however he suffered due to Vitor Pereira taking charge and has found himself out of favour.

Napoli are prepared to let him leave for less than the €35m option to buy Nottingham Forest negotiated, but it appears unlikely the Tricky Trees will look to keep him.

Lucca was involved on Sunday as Nottingham Forest played out a 1-1 draw with Newcastle United, being brought on from the bench in the 83rd minute.

Nottingham Forest were trailing 1-0 when he was called for by Pereira, which could indicate the Portuguese does still see him as a weapon in attack.

Played vs Leeds United (A) Wolves (H) Liverpool (H) Newcastle United (H) Lorenzo Lucca’s Premier League appearances

Whether that could leave the door open for a City Ground stay on advantageous terms remains to be seen, but Lucca has interest from within Serie A.

According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport (via AreaNapoli), Fiorentina supremo Paratici is an admirer of Lucca and ‘appreciates’ his qualities.

Paratici left Tottenham Hotspur earlier this year in order to play a key role for the Tuscany club, and he orchestrated the moves of Leeds United loanee Jack Harrison and Spurs on-loan winger Manor Solomon.

Fiorentina talisman Kean has no shortage of top-quality suitors and it has been suggested that Lucca is seen as a possible replacement for the ex-Everton striker, albeit their profiles are very much different.

Lucca will be looking for another chance from Pereira next Sunday, when Nottingham Forest travel to take on Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The Tricky Trees then round off their campaign by hosting Bournemouth.