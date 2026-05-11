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Besiktas boss Sergen Yalcin has delivered a ‘positive report’ of Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Joao Palhinha, with the Turkish side now set to monitor Spurs’ plans for the star during the upcoming transfer window.

Palhinha arrived at Tottenham Hotspur last summer on a season-long loan from Bayern Munich after being deemed surplus to requirements by manager Vincent Kompany.

Spurs have endured a chaotic campaign, languishing in 17th place and firmly embroiled in the relegation battle alongside 18th-placed West Ham United with three matches remaining, having already cycled through three managers this season.

Palhinha, however, has been one of the few bright sparks for the Lilywhites.

The Portuguese midfielder has featured in 42 matches across all competitions, contributing nine goals, including four crucial Premier League strikes, notably rescuing a draw against Wolves earlier this season before netting the winner in the reverse fixture last month.

Tottenham Hotspur are keen to negotiate Bayern Munich’s €25m asking price down, with Roberto De Zerbi understood to be an admirer of the midfielder’s qualities.

Besiktas have also endured an underwhelming campaign, sitting fourth in the Turkish Super Lig, 18 points adrift of leaders Galatasaray.

Club played for Sporting Lisbon Moreirense Belenenses Braga Fulham Bayern Munich Tottenham Hotspur Clubs Joao Palhinha has played for

More significantly, Kristjan Asllani, brought in to reinforce midfield, failed to deliver the consistency the club had hoped for.

The 24-year-old loanee from Inter Milan has failed to make the desired impact in midfield, prompting the Turkish club to look elsewhere for steel and stability, with initial moves for Palhinha already under way last month.

According to Turkish outlet Fotomac (via A Spor), Yalcin has delivered a ‘positive report’ of the experienced Spurs midfielder.

Besiktas though will wait to see what Tottenham’s next move over Palhinha is.

Tottenham’s ongoing relegation scrap has complicated matters, with uncertainty surrounding next season leaving the club unable to make any concrete decisions for the time being.

Although the Bayern Munich loanee remains under contract until 2028, the signs increasingly point towards an exit under Kompany, who is not thought to see the midfielder as part of his long-term plans, while the Bavarians are prepared to delay negotiations until after the World Cup.

Tottenham’s next move may ultimately depend on whether they can preserve their Premier League status over the coming fortnight, with survival potentially opening the door for Spurs to trigger the option-to-buy clause.

Should the north London side decide against making the move permanent, interest in the 37-capped midfielder is expected to intensify ahead of the summer window, with Besiktas joined by Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon and Benfica in monitoring his situation closely.