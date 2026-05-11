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Fenerbahce technical director Zeki Murat Gole has shed light on West Ham United loanee Edson Alvarez’s future at the club and insists the player has been informed.

Alvarez was loaned out to Turkish outfit Fenerbahce in the summer of 2025 with an option to buy clause included in the deal.

West Ham signed the 28-year-old with high expectations, as at that time he was dubbed one of the best midfielders available, but he gradually fell out of favour at the London Stadium.

The Mexican international has only made 12 appearances in the Turkish Super Lig this term, missing out on the majority of the season due to fitness issues, with a hamstring injury and ankle surgery.

What might happen beyond the end of the loan stint is unclear, with the jury out on Alvarez’s future.

Now Fenerbahce’s technical director has indicated the club have made their decision on Alvarez, amid a departure from Istanbul being expected.

He also insists that Alvarez has been made aware of the thoughts of the club.

League played in Liga MX Eredivisie Premier League Super Lig Leagues Edson Alvarez has played in

Gole was quoted as saying by Turkish daily Takvim: “We have made the necessary statement regarding Edson.

“As the technical staff, we have made our decision and communicated it to the player.”

Fenerbahce have finished second in the Super Lig with Alvarez only being able to play a bit part role this season, and manager Domenico Tedesco felt ‘sorry’ for the Mexican international.

West Ham will receive €22m if Fenerbahce decide to activate the option to buy, but it seems unlikely, especially after Alvarez was dropped from the squad last week following an argument with supporters.

The 28-year-old midfielder will return to West Ham, but it remains to be seen whether he will stay with the Hammers as they are in real danger of being relegated to the Championship.

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The Hammers are currently 18th in the Premier League with 36 points on the board, one point below 17th-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who also have an extra game in hand.

West Ham appointed Nuno Espirito Santo as Graham Potter’s replacement to secure their top-flight status, but the Portuguese has not been able to push the side out of danger.

With only two games left until the end of the season, it remains to be seen if West Ham can avoid the drop and save their Premier League status.