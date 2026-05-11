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Sunderland target Frank Anguissa is keen to return to the Premier League this summer as he ‘wants to redeem himself’ in English football.

Regis Le Bris’ Black Cats have enjoyed an impressive campaign following their return to the Premier League and are on course for a comfortable mid-table finish.

Already thoughts at Sunderland are turning towards how to build on this season, with Le Bris having a clear idea of what types of players he wants.

Anguissa could well fit the bill, with Sunderland having shown interest in him amid suggestions the door will be open if they knock again.

The Napoli midfielder arrived in the Premier League when he signed for Fulham in 2018, signing a five-year-contract until 2023.

He could not help the Cottagers avoid slipping out of the Premier League in the 2020/21 season, which brought about an exit to Napoli.

Now, with interest from England, Anguissa could have another chance to play his football in the Premier League.

And, according to Italian outlet CalcioNapoli24, in what will be a boost for Sunderland’s hopes of landing him, Anguissa ‘wants to redeem himself’ by heading back to the Premier League.

Club played for Marseille Fulham Villarreal Napoli Clubs Frank Anguissa has played for

It appears that Anguissa does not feel he gave the best account of himself during his time at Fulham and is keen for another crack at the Premier League.

He may fit the bill for the kind of high energy, physically strong midfielder that Le Bris wants to add to the squad.

The 30-year-old has missed a host of games through injury this season, first suffering with a hamstring issue and then a back problem.

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Angussia has though returned to action and featured in seven of Napoli’s last eight Serie A games, clocking the full 90 minutes in a win over AC Milan.

With Napoli looking likely to play ball and Anguissa keen to return to the Premier League, the ball looks to be in Sunderland’s court over making an offer for his services in the summer window.