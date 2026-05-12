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Juventus are looking to tie Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur target Pierre Kalulu down with a new contract before the end of the season and will hand him a big pay rise.

The 25-year-old centre-back joined Juventus initially on loan from AC Milan in 2024 and later made his move to the Bianconeri permanent.

His performances for Juventus have not gone unnoticed, as Didier Deschamps gave him his France debut in June 2025 against Spain and he featured in their last two international friendlies in March against Brazil and Colombia.

Kalulu is having an excellent season with Juventus, as he has featured in all but one league game for them and has also proved his versatility by playing in the right-back role as well.

The French international has been linked with a host of Premier League sides, with Aston Villa and Tottenham being among them, but Juventus are not ready to lose him in the summer.

Negotiations over a new contract to keep Kalulu are taking place as Juventus try to get his signature on a new contract by the end of the season.

According to Italian daily Tuttosport, Juventus will push his pay up to €4m per year, which is ‘practically double what he currently earns’.

Club Years Lyon 2018-2020 AC Milan 2020-2025 Juventus (loan) 2024-2025 Juventus 2025- Pierre Kalulu’s career history

Kalulu is poised to showcase his talents on the World Cup stage and Juventus want to make sure they are in a strong position should that happen.

Aston Villa are likely to have Champions League cash to boost their coffers this summer and adding a new centre-back looks to be on their agenda.

Tottenham will focus extensively on a rebuild if they can survive in the Premier League and their defence has come under fire.

Radu Dragusin is a player that Tottenham could sell, while there are question marks over whether Cristian Romero will remain at the club.

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Spurs and Aston Villa will be wary of interest from their Premier League rivals Liverpool and Newcastle United; both have been linked with Kalulu in the past.

Juventus were warned by one of the defender’s former coaches that they need to tie him up on a new contract soon.

Whether a new deal for Kalulu will effectively end any thoughts of a summer transfer remains to be seen.