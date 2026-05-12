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Italian journalist Daniele Garbo has claimed that Serie A is lower in quality compared to the Premier League, while explaining Aston Villa loanee Donyell Malen’s electric form in Italy.

The Netherlands forward has been one of the best players in the Italian top-flight since he made his move to Roma in the winter transfer window.

The 27-year-old versatile forward was a bit-part option under Unai Emery, even though the Spanish boss hailed Malen for his ‘tactical work’ at Villa Park.

Aston Villa loaned him out to the Giallorossi with an option to buy, and he has more than justified the €25m option, which Roma are fully expected to trigger.

Malen has scored 14 goals and provided three assists in only 18 games across all competitions for the Giallorossi, whose top priority is now to sign the Dutch forward.

There has been a question mark over getting the money to do before the 30th June financial fair play deadline in Italy, but Roma are looking to sell players to help.

The Villa Park loanee has said himself that the pace and style of football in Serie A is a lot more suited to him compared to the Premier League.

Malen has been a sensation in Serie A and there are already questions being asked about why Aston Villa did not get the same level of form out of him.

Italian journalist Garbo though is unwilling to criticise Emery and Villa, instead pointing towards factors which favour Malen in Serie A, not least a lower level league.

Club at Ajax Arsenal PSV Eindhoven Borussia Dortmund Aston Villa Roma Clubs Donyell Malen has been on the books at

He believes that the quality of the Italian top-flight is not at the Premier League’s level, but noted too that Aston Villa did not play him as a pure centre-forward.

“At Aston Villa, he played as a winger and not as a centre-forward”, Garbo told Italian outlet Tutto Juve when asked about the Aston Villa on-loan man.

“Then there’s another fact: the Italian league is lower than the Premier League.

“So here he can really shine and show his potential.”

Even though Malen’s permanent move to the Giallorossi is not done yet, there is a feeling that barring any disaster, there is no chance that the deal will fall through.

Roma look to have found their talisman and will be relishing heading into a full season next term with him at their disposal.

Malen will also be eyeing a successful World Cup with the Netherlands, which may will shine a light on Aston Villa’s decision to let him leave.