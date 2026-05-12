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Serhou Guirassy ‘wants to leave’ Borussia Dortmund this summer, with Tottenham Hotspur ‘interested in’ securing the striker’s services.

The 30-year-old is a proven goalscorer and has regularly been linked with a move to the Premier League, amid Germany legend Didi Hamann telling Inside Futbol he could shine in England.

Compared to the 28 goals he scored back in the 2023/24 season, Guirassy has managed 12 fewer this term, but still registered a total of 59 goals in 95 games for Dortmund.

Guirassy now though is eyeing a new challenge in the summer and has a release clause of €50m in his contract which applies to seven clubs – Barcelona, Real Madrid, Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City and Arsenal.

None of those sides have made a move for the striker, who ‘wants to leave’ Dortmund in the summer, according to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland.

It is suggested that Tottenham are ‘interested in’ the hitman, along with Fenerbahce, but both clubs would need to negotiate a fee with Dortmund as they cannot take advantage of the release clause.

Serie A giants AC Milan are another possible destination for the striker in the summer.

Club Barcelona Arsenal Real Madrid Manchester City Manchester United Chelsea Liverpool Clubs able to trigger €50m release clause

Guirassy is unhappy with Dortmund’s style of play, which is helping to drive his move desire, but the Ruhr giants would rather keep hold of him if possible.

Manager Niko Kovac, sporting director Ole Book and managing director of sports, Lars Ricken, are determined to try to convince the hitman to stay at the club.

They acknowledge the fact that finding a replacement for Guirassy would be a tough task and cost a lot of money.

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Tottenham are focused on survival at present, something which has already ‘frozen’ one transfer deal, but if they stay up then substantial changes are expected.

Randal Kolo Muani is only at the club on a loan deal, while there remain question marks over whether Richarlison, Dominic Solanke and Mathys Tel are an effective strikeforce.