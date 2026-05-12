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Former Premier League defender Alvin Martin has admitted he is worried about the growing disconnect between Wolves manager Rob Edwards and the club’s supporters.

Edwards, who himself played for the Molineux side as a defender, joined Wolves as a manager in November 2025, arriving from Middlesbrough to replace Vitor Pereira.

The 43-year-old manager could not do much to change the fortunes of the Old Gold following their poor start to the Premier League season and Wolves have been relegated to the Championship.

The former Wales international has managed in 25 games in this Premier League season so far, winning only three games and losing 16.

Wolves are winless in their last six Premier League outings with their most recent victory coming in early March over Liverpool.

Martin admitted that he previously believed Edwards was unquestionably the right man to lead Wolves into next season, but feels recent results have changed the situation significantly.

The former West Ham United star suggested there now appears to be a growing disconnect between the 43-year-old manager and the Wolves supporters, with many fans beginning to lose confidence in the manager’s ability to take the club forward.

Club managed Telford United Forest Green Rovers Watford Luton Town Middlesbrough Wolves Clubs Rob Edwards has managed

He highlighted the negative reaction from Wolves fans on social media, stressing that the lack of positive opinions surrounding Edwards is becoming a concern.

Martin said on talkSPORT (9th May, 17:25): “I would have said yes eight weeks ago [that Rob Edwards was the man to lead Wolves next season].

“It wouldn’t have been up for discussion for me.

“But when you see a slide start to happen and there’s a disconnect…I was on the social media looking at Wolves fans’ opinions on the manager and the majority weren’t good.

“There was a disconnect there.

“There was a lack of belief that he was the right man for the job.

“How deep that goes I don’t know.

“I looked at about 30, 40 opinions from Wolves fans, but there wasn’t a positive one there, so that is worrying.”

Following Wolves relegation from the Premier League, the Molineux side are expected to reshape their squad to suit the demands of the Championship.

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Edwards has made clear his desire for business to be done early in the transfer window, but he may have to wait to see which players leave.

Atletico Madrid are set to hold ‘new meetings’ to sign midfielder Joao Gomes, with the Spanish side seen as the most likely destination this summer.

A host of other players are wanted and the make-up of the squad Edwards will start next term with is unclear.

Edwards will need a quick and positive start next term to stem the fan criticism of his reign.