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Former Premier League forward Charlie Austin has blasted Fulham as ‘scared’ and ‘boring’ after he watched them produce a toothless display against Bournemouth.

Fulham’s hopes of securing European football suffered a major blow as they slipped to a 1-0 home defeat against Bournemouth on Saturday, with both sides reduced to 10 men.

Rayan’s strike in the 53rd minute was enough to secure Bournemouth all three points and move the Cherries to sixth place in the Premier League table, where they currently occupy the Europa League spot.

It was the fourth game in the last five when the Cottagers have failed to score in the Premier League.

Despite keeping the majority of the possession against Bournemouth, Marco Silva’s side managed only two shots on target at Craven Cottage.

Austin is not a fan of Fulham’s approach under Marco Silva, suggesting the team’s style of play has become predictable and boring due to their reluctance to shoot at goal.

The 36-year-old striker blasted the Fulham players for being scared to shoot in fear they might miss the target.

Brazilian Position Kevin Attacker Rodrigo Muniz Attacker Fulham’s Brazilian players

Austin highlighted substitute Josh King as one of the few players willing to attempt an effort on goal, suggesting the rest of the side lacked attacking bravery.

Austin said on talkSPORT (9th May, 17:12): “Their [Fulham’s] play is quite boring.

“You can see they’ve not scored and after watching that [against Bournemouth] I can certainly see why.

“They are scared to get a shot off or scared to miss.

“Fulham are scared, the whole team are scared to have a shot.

“Josh King came on and listen, he had one chance, but the rest of the team, they are scared to have a shot on goal.”

Fulham will now travel to Molineux to face already relegated Wolves in the hope of keeping their European ambitions alive.

There are question marks over who will be in charge at Fulham next season, with Silva attracting attention from several sides.

The Cottagers though are already looking to strengthen their squad for next season, having shown keen interest in signing Paris FC defender Moustapha Mbow amid interest from other Premier League clubs.

With the last two fixtures remaining, Silva’s side will be determined to finish the season strongly by securing all six available points and hoping other results go in their favour to keep their European hopes alive.