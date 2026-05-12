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Fiorentina are increasingly leaning towards not keeping either Manor Solomon from Tottenham Hotspur or Jack Harrison from Leeds United beyond the current campaign after neither winger fully convinced the club during their loan spells in Florence.

Both Premier League loanees arrived at La Viola during the January window as the club searched for greater attacking thrust amid a relegation battle in Serie A.

The Tuscan outfit have since managed to steer themselves away from relegation concerns and create breathing space above the drop zone, leading to thoughts about planning for next term.

Solomon initially showed flashes capable of convincing the Italian side to seriously consider activating the purchase option attached to his agreement.

However, the Israeli has now gone nine matches without finding the net and has managed only two goals overall across his 14 appearances for the club.

Harrison’s situation has unfolded in similarly underwhelming fashion, with the winger needing 17 matches before registering his first goal and currently sitting on just four goal involvements from 20 outings.

Former Championship striker Sam Parkin delivered a critical assessment of the Englishman after Fiorentina’s clash against Sassuolo, branding Harrison’s display ‘woeful’.

Harrison Solomon Age – 29 Age – 26 181 PL appearances 24 PL appearances 219 Leeds appearances 6 Tottenham appearances Harrison and Solomon

There had already been growing uncertainty surrounding whether the Italian outfit would move towards exercising the option to buy clauses attached to either winger.

Now, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport (via Tutto Mercato Web), the performances of both players are leading Fiorentina to ‘veer towards a no-buy’.

That development will reopen fresh questions around the futures of both players, whose longer-term positions at their parent clubs are very much up for debate.

La Viola represent Solomon’s third consecutive temporary spell after impressing at Elland Road in the Championship last season before enduring a difficult period for minutes at Villarreal during the first half of the campaign.

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Harrison also spent last season away on loan at Everton and largely struggled for consistent involvement with the Whites this season before heading towards Florence.

Both wingers are now entering the final two years of their respective contracts, leaving Spurs and Leeds facing important decisions over how to resolve their situations during the summer window.