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Aberdeen have been boosted as target Benjamin Markus would welcome a move to the UK.

Following a disappointing season, which saw them lose out on a top-six spot, Aberdeen are looking to make improvements to the squad over the upcoming summer transfer window.

Newly appointed manager Stephen Robinson has a knack for unearthing talents in England’s lower leagues, but Tam McManus does not believe that his style matches that of the club’s sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel.

While names being linked with moves to Pittodrie are yet to clearly emerge, Aberdeen have had an interest in Markus.

The Dons are interested in signing Slovenian midfielder Markus, who currently plies his trade in Austria with TSV Hartberg.

Markus has been an ever-present figure in the Hartberg team this season, featuring in each of the 31 games they have played so far.

He was also instrumental in helping Hartberg get into the top six in the Austrian Bundesliga before the split this season.

Club Appearances Domzale 126 Hartberg 71 Roltek Dob 12 Benjamin Markus’ appearances by club

Aberdeen could well be a destination which appeals to Markus and the Dons have seen their hopes of landing him given a boost.

According to Italian journalist Lorenzo Lepore, Markus has a preference towards a move to either UK or Germany.

He could well feel that Aberdeen are the right next destination, with Robinson looking to rebuild.

However, it still remains to be seen whether Aberdeen have enough power to beat off competition to secure his signature.

Markus operates primarily as a defensive minded midfielder and joined Hartberg in 2024, moving from Slovenian side Domzale.

Despite his progress in Austria, Markus has yet to be capped by the senior Slovenia side.

He has one more year left on his contract at Hartberg.