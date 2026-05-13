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Newcastle United representatives were at Real Betis’ game against Elche on Tuesday evening to watch Ez Abde, who Aston Villa are also ‘very, very interested in’.

With the summer transfer window edging ever closer, clubs are putting plans in place to do deals, even though some may have to wait until after the World Cup.

Newcastle will be desperate to turn the page on a poor transfer window last summer, which saw Yoane Wissa and Nick Woltemade arrive for big money, but fail to make an equivalent impact.

They are again expected to want to add to their attack, with Sporting Lisbon’s Luis Suarez someone they have been sounding out.

Aston Villa too need to strengthen, with Champions League football expected to be on the agenda at Villa Park and, like Newcastle, they have an eye on La Liga for options.

According to Spanish daily Diario de Sevilla, Newcastle had representatives at Real Betis’ game with Elche on Tuesday night.

They were there for a specific reason, that being to watch Morocco international attacker Abde.

Newcastle are not alone though as it is suggested that, along with the Magpies, Aston Villa are ‘very, very interested in’ the Real Betis man.

Club played for Country Hercules Spain Barcelona Spain Osasuna Spain Real Betis Spain Clubs Ez Abde has played for

Real Betis ‘are fully aware of Newcastle and Aston Villa’s interest’, but have not received any enquiries or offers for Abde yet.

There is much time for that to change and all the signs point to the Moroccan attacker generating substantial interest in the summer transfer window.

Barcelona are also tracking Abde, as they look to add to their left flank, and the Catalans have a superb relationship with Real Betis which could smooth any deal.

Real Betis currently hold 80 per cent of the Moroccan’s rights, after having signed half of them from Barcelona for €7.5m in 2023.

A further 30 per cent were then transferred from Barcelona in February last year.

Abde has a release clause set at €60m in his Real Betis deal, but it is suggested that if he does move then it is likely to be for a lower fee.

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The attacker will be in action at the World Cup and that could suit Real Betis as if he shines for Morocco then it could push his price up further.

Abde has drawn interest from England before, not least early in his career when Leeds United were chasing him.

It remains to be seen when Aston Villa or Newcastle will translate their interest into official efforts to sign him.