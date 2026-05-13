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Fenerbahce are ready to try to snap up Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez if Aziz Yildirim comes out on top in their presidential elections.

Martinez joined the Villains in September 2020 arriving from Arsenal, signing a four-year contract at Villa Park.

He was heavily linked with an exit from Villa Park last summer and was wanted by Manchester United towards the end of the window.

Fenerbahce goalkeeper Ederson, who joined from Manchester City last year, is claimed to be unhappy at the club and is looking to leave this summer.

With Ederson suggested to be keen to leave, the Turkish outfit are expected to enter the summer transfer window in search of a new shot-stopper.

According to Turkish magazine Fanatik, Aston Villa goalkeeper Martinez is firmly in the Yellow Canaries’ sights, along with Atletico Madrid shot-stopper Jan Oblak.

Any move would be dependent upon Yildirim being elected as the Fenerbahce president in the club’s presidential elections.

Goalkeeper Age Ederson 32 Tarik Cetin 29 Mert Gunok 37 Engin Can Biterge 19 Fenerbahce’s current goalkeepers

Yildirim had held talks with the Villa goalkeeper before the 2024 election, but the transfer collapsed after he failed to win the election.

He could now come back to the table as Fenerbahce president and look to put a deal together with Aston Villa.

The Argentine goalkeeper has established himself as one of the key figures behind Villa’s rise in recent seasons.

The 33-year-old goalkeeper, who won the Golden Glove award at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, is expected to play a key role in Argentina’s title defence at this year’s World Cup.

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Whether the goalkeeper might be tempted by the challenge of playing in Turkey at Fenerbahce remains to be seen, but it would hand him the chance to fight for a league title.

If he does go, it might also see Martinez come up against Aston Villa in the Champions League next season.

Now all eyes will be on Fenerbahce’s presidential election and whether Yildirim can come out on top as it could signal a swoop for Martinez.