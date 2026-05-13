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Arsenal and Liverpool could face disappointment in their chase for FC Porto wonderkid Oskar Pietuszewski, as the teenager’s agent, Mariusz Piekarski, believes that the Pole will stay another year in Portugal despite enormous interest.

The wing talent kicked off his career with his hometown club Jagiellonia Bialystok, where he made 54 senior appearances, making his debut for them back in August 2024.

Pietuszewski played his first senior game against Ajax in the Europa League playoff round and his performances for the Polish club gained significant traction.

In the winter transfer window this year, Portuguese giants Porto paid a sizeable €8m, which could rise up to €10m with bonuses, tying him on a deal until the summer of 2029.

Pietuszewski took little to no time to adapt to the Portuguese league, as he has already made eleven starts, having scored three times and provided four assists.

His electric form at 17 has been noticed by European giants, as Premier League pair in the shape of Arsenal and Liverpool are keen on the Pole.

However, his agent, Piekarski, has made it clear that the Poland international is very happy at Porto, where he believes the teenager is going to stay for another season at least.

Season Position 2024–25 1st 2023–24 3rd 2022–23 5th 2021–22 2nd 2020–21 3rd Liverpool F.C.’s last five league finishes

He feels that Pietuszewski would benefit from one more year in Portugal, by playing in the Portuguese top-flight and also in the Champions League, before he thinks about a move abroad.

“I think he’ll stay at FC Porto for another season”, Piekarski quoted as saying by Portuguese outlet Desporto Ao Minuto about the Arsenal and Liverpool-linked winger.

“The interest remains enormous, but we have no plans to change clubs; that would be complete madness.

“Oskar feels very good at FC Porto – he’s happy and gaining experience.

“Perhaps in a year, after another season in the Portuguese league and having played in the UEFA Champions League, there will be a reassessment, and he can think about what to do next.”

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Liverpool’s teenage talent, Rio Ngumoha, has grabbed eyeballs with his performances at Anfield, while the Gunners have a regular in the shape of Myles Lewis-Skelly in the squad, and 16-year-old Max Downman, who became the youngest Premier League goalscorer this year.

And it is no surprise that both top-fight giants are keen on the Pole sensation, who is being targeted by more clubs.

Whether the Reds or the Gunners will look to make a move for the 17-year-old winger to test the player and the club’s resolve with lucrative offers in the summer window, remains to be seen.