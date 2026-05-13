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Fixture: Rangers vs Hibernian

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Danny Rohl has picked his Rangers lineup vs Hibernian for this evening’s Scottish Premiership clash at Ibrox – match preview here.

Rohl’s side are out of the Scottish Premiership title race and cannot even secure Champions League football after crumbling spectacularly in the post split fixtures.

The German has come in for criticism, but insists the club are sticking behind him and one former Gers star thinks the club’s board do not want to admit another managerial mistake.

Rohl came in for more criticism due to his team selection in the Old Firm clash and he desperately needs a response tonight.

The atmosphere at Ibrox may be flat for the visit of Hibernian and it will be up to Rangers to get the fans fired up.

Rangers star Connor Barron believes there is no other option but for the Gers to go out and get the win.

Hibernian held Rangers to a 0-0 draw at Easter Road the last time the two sides met this season, while the Gers won the other three encounters, one in the Scottish League Cup, without conceding a goal.

Another clean sheet would do Rohl, but Hibernian can still finish fourth and will be attacking the Rangers backline.

In goal in the Rangers lineup vs Hibernian tonight is Jack Butland, while at the back Rohl goes with Dujon Sterling, Emmanuel Fernandez, Nasser Djiga and Tuur Rommens forming a four.

In the engine room, Rangers have Connor Barron, Mohamed Diomande and Thelo Aasgaard, while Mikey Moore and Oliver Antman support Youssef Chermiti.

Rohl can make changes to his Rangers lineup vs Hibernian at any time by calling for options from his bench and they include Andreas Skov Olsen and Bojan Miovski.

James Tavernier is not in the matchday squad, amid speculation of a bust-up with Rohl.

Rangers Lineup vs Hibernian

Butland, Sterling, Djiga, Fernandez, Rommens, Barron, Aasgaard, Diomande, Moore, Antman, Chermiti

Substitutes: Kelly, McGuire, Aarons, Souttar, Meghoma, Chukwuani, Skov Olsen, Gassama, Miovski