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Newcastle United have not made a bid for Sporting Lisbon hitman Luis Suarez despite claims to the contrary.

The 28-year-old is currently in his first season with Sporting Lisbon after arriving from Almeria last July in a €25m move, putting pen to paper on a five-year contract.

What initially attracted the Portuguese giants to Suarez was his ruthless finishing in front of goal, with the right-footed striker having scored 27 goals in 41 appearances in Spain’s second division last season to claim the league’s top scorer award.

His debut campaign in Portugal has only strengthened that reputation, with the centre forward continuing his rich vein of form by netting 36 goals in 51 appearances across all competitions for Sporting Lisbon this season.

Newcastle parted ways with Alexander Isak last summer following his move to Liverpool and have since struggled for consistency in attack, with summer signing Yoane Wissa sidelined for much of the campaign through injury.

Meanwhile, those attacking woes are reflected in Nick Woltemade’s prolonged goal drought since December, despite attracting outside interest and a possible route away, with the striker still keen to remain at St James’ Park.

Suarez has therefore emerged on Newcastle’s radar, with the Magpies impressed by the striker’s outstanding numbers as he closes in on the top scorer crown in his debut Liga Portugal campaign.

Striker Nationality Yoane Wissa DR Congo Nick Woltemade Germany William Osula Denmark Newcastle United’s current strikers

It has been suggested in some quarters that Newcastle have gone in with a bid for Suarez.

However, according to Portuguese journalist Sebastiao de Sousa Pinto, Newcastle have not submitted a formal offer for the 28-year-old forward despite their interest.

The Portuguese heavyweights are under no pressure to sanction a cut-price sale, with Suarez protected by an €80m release clause that is certain to weigh heavily on Newcastle’s thinking, especially with Champions League qualification now appearing increasingly unlikely.

Eddie Howe’s side have managed just one win from their last six league matches and now sit six points adrift of the European places with only two games remaining.

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Newcastle may also look towards Arsenal’s successful raid on Sporting Lisbon last season, when the Gunners secured Viktor Gyokeres, a move that has since paid major dividends in north London.

With the summer transfer window drawing closer, it remains to be seen whether Suarez will be the next Sporting Lisbon forward to make the move to English football.