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Former EFL star Adrian Clarke has suggested that Portsmouth supporters may not be keen to hear it, but Bristol City present a greater long-term ceiling for John Mousinho.

Mousinho enjoyed an impressive campaign with Portsmouth, guiding the side to safety in the Championship despite spending a significant part of the season under pressure and even sitting in the relegation zone as recently as December before finishing in a respectable 18th place.

The English manager concluded the season at Fratton Park with 14 wins and a total of 55 points, despite one former Championship striker suggesting the side lacked sufficient cutting edge in attack.

The January transfer window proved pivotal for the 40-year-old, with the arrivals of Ebou Adams, Millenic Alli and Gustavo Caballero significantly strengthening the squad and, in the view of a former EFL player, playing a key role in boosting their chances of Championship survival.

Appointed in January 2023, Mousinho began his managerial career at Portsmouth while the club were still in League One, before guiding them to promotion the following season as champions.

Clarke referenced reported links to Bristol City, suggesting they could offer greater financial backing and a higher ceiling of ambition than his current club.

However, the ex-winger questioned the Robins’ January transfer activity, pointing to a perceived lack of investment in key areas over the past two seasons that has frustrated both supporters and managers.

Manager Years Steve Cotterill 2013-2016 Lee Johnson 2016-2020 Dean Holden 2020-2021 Nigel Pearson 2021-2023 Liam Manning 2023-2025 Gerhard Struber 2025-2026 Roy Hodgson 2026 Recent Bristol City managers

He added that while the club may present an attractive vision, doubts remain over whether he would be backed by sufficient investment to meet promotion targets.

Clarke said on What The EFL (3:32): “Portsmouth fans won’t want to hear that, but the bottom line is that I think Bristol City probably have a little bit more financial power, and probably have a slightly higher ceiling as it stands in terms of their ambition and what they might be able to do going forward.

“I would understand him potentially making that move.

“That said, there’s been a distinct lack of ambition in January over the last two seasons from Bristol City in good positions where they didn’t spend money, and that has frustrated fans and managers as well, so just a little warning for John.

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“I think they might sell you the dream, but whether they actually give you the funds to go up might be another matter.”

One former Championship star predicted that Mousinho’s work at Portsmouth would likely attract a queue of admirers circling for his signature after such a strong spell in charge.

The 40-year-old will now have to weigh up his options and decide on a move that aligns with his long-term ambitions, whether that means remaining in Hampshire or embarking on a new challenge in Bristol.