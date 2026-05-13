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Fixture: Rangers vs Hibernian

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 13th May, 20:00 UK time

Rangers welcome Hibernian to Ibrox this evening for their final home game of the Scottish Premiership season and some pressure on Danny Rohl after his side firmly flopped in the post split fixtures.

The curtain call of any season is a period during which football fans generally go through lows more frequently than highs. Either the nails are completely gone come the end of the season, with even match-going fans unable to dictate proceedings any more than through their vocal support, while the payoff of a triumph remains the preserve of a rare few.

In their final home game for the season, Rangers fans might be forgiven for whipping out their radios to track the Hearts and Celtic games, with their fixture in essence a dead rubber, with both goals of winning the title and Champions League qualification buried beneath a Daizen Maeda-inspired hailstorm.

The Gers fans will have an opportunity to send off their captain James Tavernier, and while they might have wanted it to be on a high, this is all they will get, and they will want to make the most of it. A further pause for deflation would be that Tavernier’s career at the club has broadly overlapped a period of Celtic dominance, a thought that could at least briefly flash amongst all those present at Ibrox on the day, as the captain concludes more than a decade of being a nearly man, peppered with all too fleeting peaks.

Most fans might want to see the back of a lot more of the squad than just Tavernier, and a section might even want Rohl gone. In another one of many end-of-season idiosyncrasies, the squad will have no one to blame but themselves if no love is lost, as it is but natural that fans pine for those who do well, and might subsequently attract interest from elsewhere, while they offer the cold shoulder to those that stay after a season that has been dubbed ‘horrendous’.

Rohl though has been clear that he remains committed and on the same page as the board.

Hibernian, on the other hand, still have it all to play for, as they are in with a chance of qualifying for the Conference League, trailing Motherwell by four points. They will go into the Rangers clash, having halted their own three-match losing streak last weekend at Falkirk, the result being their second win in nine games.

David Gray will hope that Celtic do his team a favour tonight at Motherwell, before his side can complete the job at Easter Road on the final day against the Steelmen, while also wishing that a deflated Rangers outfit plays into his hands. A scenario where both the away end and the home fans are more keenly following the Motherwell vs Celtic game could easily transpire, with either set of fans taking sides for that clash too.

Rangers remain without Bailey Rice, while Hibernian will be unable to call upon Rudi Molotnikov while Josh Mulligan is nearing a return and could possibly feature.

Predicted Lineups

Rangers Hibernian Butland Sallinger Tavernier Hanley Fernandez Obita Djiga O’Hora Rommens Iredale Barron Campbell Chukwuani Passlack Diomande Chaiwa Moore Barlaser Antman Elding Chermiti Boyle Predicted lineups

Recent Form (league)

Rangers: LLLWW

Hibernian: WLLLW

Key Men

Rangers

James Tavernier will have in essence, his testimonial game, but without the feel-good nature that usually envelopes such matches. The captain will also want to say his goodbyes to the Gers fans, hopefully with a contribution.

Emmanuel Fernandez might also depart in the summer, with Rohl no longer able to offer the carrot of Champions League football. Fernandez might himself seek a move, or Rangers might deem a sale necessary, if a huge fee can be obtained, for further reinforcements to arrive. The defender, and the fans, might as such treat it as a possible final home game without further clarity, and play and conduct himself accordingly.

Rohl’s honeymoon period has well and truly ended as the German has come in for criticism with more frequency and from more quarters. He will need no telling about the importance of ending well at Ibrox.

Hibernian

Josh Campbell was at the double last weekend and he will want to keep his goalscoring form for as long as possible.

Martin Boyle is another player who will be departing in the summer, with his second spell with Hibs drawing to a close. Boyle will want to aid his side’s European qualification bid before his departure.

Miguel Chaiwa had been lined up by Celtic as a possible replacement for Arne Engels in case they were forced into a sale to Nottingham Forest. Chaiwa will see this game as an opportunity to put himself in the shop window.

Result Competition Hibernian 0-0 Rangers Scottish Premiership Rangers 1-0 Hibernian Scottish Premiership Hibernian 0-1 Rangers Scottish Premiership Last three meetings

Match Prediction

Rangers vs Hibernian is likely going to be an opportunity to say goodbyes, not all tearful, with football taking a back seat.

Tottenham Hotspur‘s Mikey Moore, who opened the scoring against Celtic, will want to exit from his loan spell on a high, and might find that motivation enough to put in a performance befitting of being the PFA Young Player of the Year.

Hibernian’s last five top flight wins against Rangers have all come at Ibrox, though they have lost 12 of their last 13 visits.

With motivation hard to come by and the atmosphere not likely to be at its best, chances are that Hibernian will make it six by the time the full-time whistle is blown.

Inside Futbol Score Prediction

Rangers 1-2 Hibernian

Where To Watch?

Rangers vs Hibernian will be shown live in the UK on the SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and NOW channels for a 20:00 UK time kick-off.