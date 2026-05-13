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Goalkeeper Arijanet Muric is set for a summer return to Ipswich Town, as Sassuolo will not be triggering the option to buy in his loan deal.

The Switzerland-born shot-stopper spent his early days playing for multiple Swiss clubs before Manchester City identified his talent.

Muric spent seven years at the Etihad, mostly playing away on loan spells as the Cityzens looked for him to get game time.

Back in the summer of 2019, Preston North End pushed for a move for Muric, but Nottingham Forest were able to secure him, where he did not impress in his five appearances.

He left the Cityzens for fellow Premier League club Burnley, where he made 55 appearances before Ipswich Town signed him two years ago, when they got promoted to the top-flight.

Scottish giants Celtic also watched the Kosovo international, but he signed a four-year deal with the Tractor Boys, where he struggled to perform consistently.

After conceding 33 goals in only 19 games for Ipswich, Serie A side Sassuolo loaned him last summer with an option to buy.

Goalkeeper Age Christian Walton 30 Alex Palmer 29 David Button 37 Ipswich Town goalkeepers

He impressed at the Serie A club and Italian giants Juventus showed interest in the 27-year-old, who was Neroverdi’s go-to choice in the league.

He has kept six clean sheets in 32 top-flight appearances, but Fabio Grosso’s side are not keeping Muric, who will return to Ipswich’, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira.

It has been suggested that the Serie A mid-table side have decided against activating the €10m option to buy in his deal.

Sassuolo will play Lecce and Parma in their final two games of the Serie A season, and after that, Muric will go back to Portman Road.

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Kieran McKenna’s side have achieved promotion back to the Premier League following a fine campaign in the Championship, where Christian Walton was their first choice.

Alex Palmer fell down the pecking order after impressing in the second half of the 2024/25 season in the Premier League, and now it remains to be seen whether Muric will add to his 19 Ipswich appearances or if the Portman Road outfit will look to move him on.